Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APYRF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $46.50 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

