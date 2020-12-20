Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allegion were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $113.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

