Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

