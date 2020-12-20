Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 23rd (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies’ (NYSE:ACI) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 23rd. Albertsons Companies had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Albertsons Companies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,078,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.