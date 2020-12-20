AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) PT Lowered to C$29.00

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$16.57 on Friday. AirBoss of America Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.59 and a twelve month high of C$26.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$445.88 million and a PE ratio of 19.43.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,491,100.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

