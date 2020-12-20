Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.01. Air T shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 57 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

