Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Shares of A opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.99.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

