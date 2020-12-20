AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

AGCO stock opened at $102.88 on Friday. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $102.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 12,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,085,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AGCO by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

