Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,714.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $10,714.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00656564 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.