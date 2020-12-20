Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.69 on Friday. Aegion has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $575.15 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Aegion will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 36.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

