Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) Market Cap Achieves $88,048.34

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a market capitalization of $88,048.34 and approximately $439.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,853,768 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main . The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

