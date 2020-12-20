Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

NYSE WMS opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock worth $151,501,989. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $75,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

