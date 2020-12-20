Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.43.

A number of analysts have commented on AAP shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $159.99 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $170.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

