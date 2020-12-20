Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) Shares Gap Up to $123.50

Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) (LON:ADT1) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $123.50, but opened at $128.00. Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) shares last traded at $127.50, with a volume of 43,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.48.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiary, Eastern Mining d.o.o Sarajevo, engages in the mineral exploration business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, barium sulfate, silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the VareÂ Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.