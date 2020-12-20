Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.62.

ADNT opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Adient by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

