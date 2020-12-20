adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $261.73

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $261.73 and traded as high as $299.30. adidas AG (ADS.F) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 618,605 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €264.24 ($310.87).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €275.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €261.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

