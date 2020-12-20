Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Receives $7.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $71,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,637 shares of company stock worth $228,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,640,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 724.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 543,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Accuray stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $429.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.86.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

