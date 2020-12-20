Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Plans $0.87 Dividend

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8709 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Acadian Timber stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACAZF shares. CIBC downgraded shares of Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

