Abyss Token Price Hits $0.0151 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinPlace, IDEX, ZBG and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.86 or 0.00372147 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002207 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, DDEX, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, ZBG, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.