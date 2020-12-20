Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, ZBG and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00363560 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinPlace, IDEX, ZBG, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, Indodax, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

