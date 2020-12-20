Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) & Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Head to Head Comparison

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magal Security Systems and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 3.94% 3.46% 2.44% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magal Security Systems and Ability’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $86.83 million 1.28 $2.29 million N/A N/A Ability $1.88 million 0.50 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Summary

Magal Security Systems beats Ability on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security. The company offers perimeter security products that enable customers to monitor, limit, and control access by unauthorized personnel to specific regions or areas. Its perimeter security systems include fence mounted detection systems; detection grids, gates, and fences to protect water passages, VIP residences, and other outdoor applications; buried sensors; hybrid perimeter intrusion detection and intelligent lighting systems; electrical field disturbance sensors; and microwave sensors. The company also provides integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications; and cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks, as well as turnkey solutions. In addition, it offers RoboGuard, a platform that runs on a rail along the perimeter of protected sites; and life safety/duress alarm to protect personnel in prisons. Further, the company provides closed circuit television and intelligent video analytics solutions; Fortis4G, a fourth generation command and control system; StarNet 2, a security management system; and Network Manager, a middleware package. Its products are used to protect borders, military bases, power plants, air and sea ports, postal facilities, prisons, banks, retail operations, hospitals, municipal security, sporting events, and industrial locations from terrorism, theft, and security threats. The company sells its products through system integrators and distribution channels. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

Ability Company Profile

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

