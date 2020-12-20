AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $10.47 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $104.45 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

