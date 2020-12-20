AAR (NYSE:AIR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AIR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. AAR has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AAR will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AAR by 79.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

