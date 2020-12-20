89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ETNB. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.99. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.26 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

