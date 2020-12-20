$89.29 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $89.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.68 million, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.91. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $672,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

