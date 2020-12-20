88mph (MPH) Price Hits $44.92

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. 88mph has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $644,900.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $44.92 or 0.00190531 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

Buying and Selling 88mph

