$866.25 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will post $866.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $882.90 million and the lowest is $849.60 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $828.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

VAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,371.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 15,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $2,775,643.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,733.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,999,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 981,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.81 and a 200 day moving average of $157.50. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

