$81.88 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce sales of $81.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.82 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $82.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $332.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.68 million to $336.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $342.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.88.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.