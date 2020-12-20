76,129 Shares in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Agile Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.31. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 9,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

