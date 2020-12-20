7,600 Shares in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,136.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,058. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

EIDX opened at $119.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $122.48.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EIDX shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

