$736.26 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to post $736.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.00 million and the lowest is $723.80 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $738.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.90 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $50,177.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regal Beloit by 99.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.53. 603,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $124.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

