$69.25 Million in Sales Expected for EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post sales of $69.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.00 million. EXFO posted sales of $73.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $286.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $292.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $308.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 million.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

EXFO opened at $3.22 on Friday. EXFO has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $179.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in EXFO by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 391,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in EXFO by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 38,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

