5,709 Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,925,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 327.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

