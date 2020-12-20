5,458 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $735,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,521,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,500,080 shares of company stock worth $90,729,361 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

