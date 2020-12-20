$5.56 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will report $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.75 billion and the lowest is $5.41 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $20.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $20.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.05 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.67. 2,104,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,595. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,967,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $17,399,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $9,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $5,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

