$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the highest is $5.14 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.58 billion to $19.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $22.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.25. 3,965,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,283. CarMax has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 9.8% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in CarMax by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

