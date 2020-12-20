$460.20 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $460.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $474.58 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $90.47. 997,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $102.25. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.49, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 44.9% in the third quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 222,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 69,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 35.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.