40,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Get CM Life Sciences alerts:

OTCMKTS:CMLFU opened at $11.35 on Friday. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $12.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMLFU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.