3M (NYSE:MMM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.00.

3M stock opened at $176.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

