3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 6%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price dropped 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.86. Approximately 7,984,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 2,816,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,479 shares of company stock valued at $269,401. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,418 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 183,424 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

