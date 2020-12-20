$394.57 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $394.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.73 million and the highest is $397.40 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $440.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. 656,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

