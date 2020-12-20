$394.57 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $394.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $391.73 million and the highest is $397.40 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $440.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.38. 656,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,485. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,620 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.