$341.33 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report sales of $341.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $370.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,561,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,380,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,701,000 after purchasing an additional 57,876 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.10. The stock had a trading volume of 615,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,961. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

