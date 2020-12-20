32,253 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFBC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFBC. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC opened at $17.06 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

