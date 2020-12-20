$3.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce $3.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the highest is $4.11 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $11.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

NYSE:JWN traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,637,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 63,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Nordstrom by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

