$3.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the lowest is $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

K traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $62.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,137,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,139,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after buying an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after buying an additional 79,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

