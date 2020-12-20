28,745 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $68.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $70.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $687,211.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,381 shares of company stock worth $8,967,383 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

