$27.35 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will announce sales of $27.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.27 billion and the highest is $27.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $117.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.59 billion to $117.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $112.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $111.96 billion to $113.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,954,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,484,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The company has a market cap of $362.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 509,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 102,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

