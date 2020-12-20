22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

XXII stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

In related news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

