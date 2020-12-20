$229.70 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report sales of $229.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $551.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.50 million to $555.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $816.01 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $850.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of DKNG opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

