$2.75 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will announce sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $10.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.16.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,963. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

